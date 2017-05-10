11 things you said about Metro's new badge scheme

A similar scheme runs on the London Underground - and now Baby on Board badges are coming to your Metro trains.

It was announced on Monday that Tyne & Wear Metro operator Nexus is introducing a scheme aimed at making journeys easier for expectant mums and other passengers who may require a seat, such as the elderly or those with a disability.

Baby on Board and I Need A Seat badges, also designed as key rings, will become available free of charge from next week.

As the news broke, you all had plenty to say about the scheme.

Here are some of your comments posted on our Facebook pages.

Mum-to-be Lauren Hoy with one of the badges.

Zoe Brown: "They're not just for needing a seat. They're for peak time when services are extremely busy. They're worn on the Tube especially during these times so people are careful around expectant mums on the Tube."

Joanne Whitehill: "They have done this on the Tube for years. Great idea."

Lucy Lanaghan: "I hope it works! I think I got offered a seat twice throughout my whole pregnancy, I was ill every morning on the way to work. I decided there's such a thing as 'invisible pregnant person syndrome'!"

Jean Behling: "Let's hope so, if anyone needs a seat while travelling it's certainly these ladies."

Marie Harper: "Can't see the point myself, too many ignorant people around and also why wear badges to tell people you have a disability, illness or [are] pregnant not everyone has visible disabilities and why should they make themselves vulnerable by letting the world know."

Rebecca Spiers Burgoyne: "If a visible pregnant belly isn't enough to get you a seat I doubt a badge will work! I always offer my seat to the more needy, even when I was heavily pregnant. It's the way I was brought up."

Julie Anne Stephenson: "In principle it's a great idea, I collapsed on the Metro when I was a few months pregnant! Was so embarrassing! I was offered a seat regularly with a big bump but not always. I offered my seat to older people loads and they often get offended."

Mick Lovein Reed: "Comes to something when you have to wear a badge for people to have manners."

Linda Wood: "I wouldn't wear a badge, even if I was pregnant."

David Mckegney: "Anyone with manners would stand up and give any pregnant lady the seat anyway, well I certainly teach my daughter like that."

Blayne O'Brien: "A lot of people here commenting on how ignorant people are and in some cases especially with people who are disabled, found that a lot through my job. But in some cases you do get pregnant or people with disabilities who prefer to stand. If someone is visibly struggling I would happily give up my seat."

Speaking earlier this week on the scheme, Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Nexus, said: “Commuters might not always notice straight away if someone nearby needs a seat, and we’ve all been in that situation where we’re too nervous to ask whether someone needs a seat, in fear that we might be wrong and cause offence.

“The Baby on Board badge is designed to help women at all stages of pregnancy feel more confident on the Metro and to make journeys less awkward for pregnant women and fellow passengers alike.”

The badges will become available from Wednesday, May 17. For further information, you can visit the Nexus website here. You can also visit your local Nexus TravelShop.