Additional one-lane closures announced for Tyne Tunnel

Extended night time single lane closures have been announced for the Tyne Tunnels over the next month.

One lane of the northbound tunnel is closed all-year round on Monday and Tuesdays, from 11pm to 6am.

The same applies to the southbound tunnel between the same times on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

However, during the weeks commencing January 30 and February 6, the northbound tunnel faces additional closures.

One lane will be closed from 10pm on the Monday and Tuesday evenings, and will also be shut on Wednesday, February 1.

The following week, the same times apply, but the lane will also be closed on the Thursday.

This is to allow contractors to access the tunnel and compete routine inspections and repairs.

Both northbound and southbound tunnels will remain open 24 hours a day, with the works scheduled for times when traffic volumes are at their lowest.