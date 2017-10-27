Busy South Tyneside road closed for emergency gas repairs

Motorists are advised that temporary diversions have been put in place on one of South Tyneside's busiest roads due to emergency gas repairs.

Following a collision earlier today at the junction of Perth Avenue and John Reid Road, South Shields, Northern Gas Networks are undertaking essential works which are likely to continue over the weekend.

Drivers travelling eastbound on John Reid Road are unable to turn right into Perth Avenue.

The works also affect eastbound traffic exiting Perth Avenue onto John Reid Road.

Signed diversions are in place.