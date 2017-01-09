Death on the tracks causes delays on East Coast Main Line

A person has been hit by a train, causing major delays to a number of services this morning.

Major delays between Doncaster and Grantham are expected until 11am after the incident between Retford and Newark North Gate, blocking all lines between the stations.

The routes affected are:

Virgin Trains East Coast between Harrogate / York / Edinburgh / Leeds / Glasgow Central

Grand Central between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross

A statement by Virgin Trains said: "Trains between Doncaster and Grantham may be delayed by up to 80 minutes.There is currently no estimate for when the line will reopen, however it is expected that disruption will continue until approximately 11am."

Customer Advice issued by rail firms:

Grand Central and Virgin Trains East Coast are accepting each other's customers on East Coast Main Line services.

CrossCountry and Virgin Trains East Coast are accepting each other's customers on East Coast Main Line services.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may also use

East Midlands Trains services from Leeds, Wakefield, Doncaster and Retford to London via Sheffield, and TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York.