Four-car crash on Felling Bypass causes tailbacks for drivers

A multi-vehicle smash on the busy Felling Bypass is causing delays for drivers.

The crash, involving four cars, happened between the A195 and A194 turn-offs on the eastbound side of the road earlier tonight.

Lanes have been blocked due to the crash while emergency crews clear the scene.

It it not yet known if any people have suffered injuries.

NE Traffic News tweeted: “A184 Felling Bypass in #Wardley eastbound btwn A195 & A194 Whitemare Pool involving four vehicles blocking lanes.

“Heavy delays.”