Major problems on A19 and A1 cause delays for drivers

Drivers are facing delays this morning after a two separate accidents on the A19.

One lane was partially blocked near Sunderland on the northbound side of the road. Highways England say there are still 30 minute delays.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the road. Picture by Google Maps.

The incident took place between the A183 and A1231 at Hylton Bridge, but lanes have since reopened.

North East Traffic News posted on Twitter: "A19 northbound all lanes have been reopened after the recovery of the damaged vehicles from a multi vehicle RTC."

There are also problems southbound.

North East Traffic News added: "A19 southbound delays between the A1290 Downhill Lane and Hylton Bridge due to a multi vehicle collision closing lane one with tail backs."

There are also issues on the A690 as a knock-on effect of the A19 problems.

There are delays to northbound traffic on the approach to the A19 at Stony Gate, with tailbacks towards the Houghton Quarry Landfill Site. Delays of 15 minutes are reported.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that one lane of the A1 Western Bypass southbound is blocked between Lobley Hill Interchange and the Coalhouse Roundabout

This comes after a skip fell from a lorry