Metro fare increases planned for 2018 - how much will you pay?

Metro passengers face a rise in fares in the new year - but there is good news for youngsters who use the system.

The price proposals by Nexus, which would come into force on January 2 if agreed, include:

* A one zone single will go up from £1.70 to £1.80; two zone single is up from £2.60 to £2.70; all zone single is up from £3.30 to £3.40.

* The cost of a one zone adult DaySaver will go up from £2.90 to £3.00; a two zone DaySaver is up from £4.00 to £4.10; an all zone DaySaver is up from £5.00 to £5.10.

* 30p off the cost of single fares and 40p off the cost of a DaySaver for Pop Pay As You Go customers.

* A freeze in the price of the Metro child single ticket, and the price of a Metro child day ticket to rise by 10p to £1.30. The ‘CAT’ child all-day fare (available to children in possession of an Under 16 Pop card is proposed to remain at £1.10)

* A single journey on the Shields Ferry will go up from £1.50 to £1.60.

The proposed Metro fares package for 2018 are to be considered by senior councillors on the Transport North East (Tyne and Wear) Sub-Committee of the North East Combined Authority on Thursday.

Nexus is also proposing that young people aged 18 and under will pay only £1 for single trips on the Metro with the proposed introduction of a new Pop Pay As You Go smartcard - Pop blue.

Young people using a Pop blue card will only ever pay for a maximum of two Metro trips on any single day. A £2 daily price cap will apply to Metro travel and no further charge will be applied for a third, fourth, or even fifth trip.

The Pop blue smartcard can also be used to pay for local bus travel, buying the applicable young person’s fare set by the bus company. The daily price cap will not apply to bus travel.

Managing Director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said: "The Combined Authority challenged us to improve the offer for young people, and so we are now seeking their agreement to introduce Pop blue, which will make it much easier and more affordable for young people aged 18 and under to travel on the Metro.

"It’s a really simple scheme. Young people can top up their Pop blue card online or at a ticket machine, and as they travel on Metro they will be charged £1 for a single trip and a maximum of £2 for the whole day. This is on top of our existing range of fares for children, young people and students which are still available.

"Metro is a publicly owned system that does not make a profit, so we are proposing to re-invest the extra income we expect to earn from this year’s fare review in a cheaper travel offer for young people."

He added: "If our proposals are approved, Metro will continue to offer affordable travel around the area in 2018.

"Although we plan a modest general fares increase in line with normal practice, anyone who switches to adult Pop Pay As You Go will make bigger savings than ever before compared to paying for paper tickets, and we have kept price increases for season ticket holders to a minimum. We are also proposing to keep the price of the annual Gold Card at £12 for the year."