A metro line has been suspended due to a failed train.

The failed train at East Boldon means the service has been suspended between Brockley Whins and Stadium of Light.

There is ticket acceptance on the X36 bus from Heworth to Sunderland, and on the number 9 bus from Jarrow to Sunderland.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said: "Where possible alternative arrangements are advised. We apologise for any inconvenience.