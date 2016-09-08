Metros to South Shields delayed after passenger takes ill

Metros to South Shields are delayed after an ambulance had to be called when a passenger took ill.

A man on the Metro at Hebburn took ill at around 3.15pm today and an ambulance had to be called.

The train was stood at the station for around 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived. Paramedics are still on scene with the man.

A spokesman for Nexus said: "There are slight delays on services towards South Shields since about 3.15pm due to a passenger taking ill at Hebburn Metro station.

"An ambulance was requested for the patients so the Metro was held at Habburn until it arrived.

"Some services were re-routed around that train onto platform two."

There are delays of up to 25 minutes between Gateshead Stadium and Airport , and up to 30 minutes between Hebburn and South Shields due to an ambulance attending.