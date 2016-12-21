Newcastle United fans reminded of Boxing Day public transport situation

Newcastle United fans in South Tyneside have been urged to plan their journeys in advance of the club's Boxing Day fixture.

The Magpies are taking on Sheffield Wednesday from 7.45pm at St James's Park on December 26.

The match will take place after much of the normal, limited Boxing Day local transport has finished.

As a result, supporters using public transport have been given a number of reminders.

Bus services will operate on some routes only after the game, with most finishing by 7pm. Bus services after the match will be very limited.

Passengers are urged to check with operators for details of routes and timetables.

A dedicated park and ride 'Soccer Bus', the X50, will be operated by Go North East before and after the game.

The Tyne and Wear Metro service will operate regular trains until after the game, but there will be no Northern or other national rail services.

Huw Lewis, head of communications and customer services at Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said: “Metro and the dedicated park and ride X50 ‘Soccer Bus’ will operate this year thanks to support from Newcastle United, but other buses will not be running after the game and there are no national rail services.

“We are working together to make supporters aware of the local transport available so they can plan ahead and enjoy the game.”

Steve Storey, head of safety and security at Newcastle United, said: “We are pleased to confirm that transport provision will be in place to ensure fans can get to and from St James’s Park safely and conveniently on Boxing Day.

“We would like to thank Nexus and transport operators for their co-operation, including the staff who will be working on the day to help supporters to complete their journeys.”