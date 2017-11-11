Petition bid to stop illegal parking in disabled bays in Hebburn

A pensioner is set to launch a petition in a bid to solve what he calls ‘disgraceful’ parking in disabled bays in South Tyneside.

The Gazette reader, who does not wish to be named, has campaigned about the issue in Hebburn for 10 years but, he says, to no avail.

A Gazette reader sent in pictures of parking in disabled bays in Hebburn.

Today, he has revealed more pictures of what he says are drivers without blue badges parking in disabled bays in Hebburn - including outside Asda, on Station Road, and in the Hebburn Central car park, on Glen Street.

He also claims that people are swapping disabled badges in order to park in the bays.

The man said: “I’ve been complaining about this for 10 years and enough is enough.

“It’s an offence to park there without a valid parking permit but people are being allowed to get away with it.

“It’s unbelievable, and I’ve been told by some people that drivers are allowed to park there for five minutes without a badge, which is a load of rubbish.

“In my opinion, this is a neglect of the disabled people in South Tyneside.”

The pensioner claims the area is worst affected by such issues after 5pm on weekdays, as well as on Saturdays.

He is calling on South Tyneside Council to introduce cameras in a bid to catch those illegally parking in the bays.

He added: “They’ve got to do something, and if it’s not introducing more parking wardens, I think they should put cameras up, which might deter people.

“The situation as it is can’t continue, because disabled people aren’t able to get in the bays, which is what they are there for.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We do regular patrols in Hebburn, within our limited resources, and issue Penalty Charge Notices to those people who park illegally in disabled bays.

“Bays reserved for Blue Badge holders are there to give people with disabilities easier access to local amenities.

“We would encourage people to park courteously and only use these spaces if they have the right to do so.”