Redheugh Bridge re-opens between Newcastle and Gateshead following overnight collision

The Redheugh Bridge has just re-opened following a crash in the area overnight.

Northumbria Police officers were called to the incident, a two-vehicle collision, at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The road has been closed in both directions between Newcastle and Gateshead while recovery work and repairs to the bridge take place.

Northumbria Police tweeted shortly before 8am to say that the southbound carriageway was due to open in five minutes, and the northbound in 10 minutes.

The road has now fully re-opened to traffic.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.