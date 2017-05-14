Shields Ferry service suspended because of engine problems

Ferry passengers are set to face disruption today - with the service suspended because of engine problems.

The Shields ferry will remain docked throughout the day, stopping the service between South Shields and North Shields.

Passengers have been advised to find other forms of travel at present.

A Shields Ferry statement said: "Ferry services will be suspended all day.

"Replacement buses are being sourced at the moment, but are not place as yet.

"If travelling between North and South Shields customers are advised to find an alternative form of travel.

"We will post an update on the replacement buses here as we get it. Apologies for inconvenience.

"Pride of the Tyne has the engine problem which our engineers are working on now.

"Spirit of the Tyne is undergoing planned maintenance in a dry dock at the moment.

"Sorry for the disruption."