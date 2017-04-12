Tributes paid to Nissan worker from Seaham who died in motorbike tragedy

The death of a Seaham man following a motorcycle collision will leave a “a massive void in everyone’s life” his loved ones have said.

The family and girlfriend of Frazer Golden, the motorcyclist who died in a road accident in Weardale at the weekend, have said “He was Golden by name, and golden by nature.”

The 30-year-old died in a collision with another motorbike on the A689 at St John’s Chapel on Sunday afternoon.

The former air cadet had worked at Nissan since the age of 18 and was known for his love of cars and bikes.

His mother and father, Linda and Dan and his girlfriend of the last six years, Helen Gaughan said in a joint tribute this afternoon that Frazer was the family ‘Mr Fixit’, who had packed as much into his life as possible.

“Frazer was the cherished son of Linda and Daniel, a beloved brother to Faye and Louise and a loved and adored boyfriend of Helen.

“Frazer was a real gentleman, a thoughtful and trustworthy family guy.

"It was his and Helen’s ambition to restore and travel in their VW Campervan as they loved to travel and enjoy new adventures.

“His many hobbies included sailing, shooting and canoeing and he excelled at everything he did.

“None of us can imagine how our lives will continue without him and his tragic death will leave a massive void.”

A spokeswoman for Nissan said: "Frazer had worked at Nissan since 2006 and was a very highly regarded member of staff.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

The crash involved a Honda being ridden by Frazer and a Yamaha bike being ridden by a 33-year-old man from Hebburn.

Police say the Yamaha was heading out of St John’s Chapel when it collided with the Honda, which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result the Honda then hit a lamppost and a drystone wall, leading to Frazer sustaining fatal injuries.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at 2.10pm on Sunday.