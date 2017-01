Police have been dealing with an accident which closed one lane of the northbound A19.

A two-vehicle collision shut lane two of the dual carriageway between the A690 at East Herrington and the A183 at Pennywell.

Highways England tweeted: “The earlier broken down vehicle on the #A19 N/B at the jcn with the A690 nr #Sunderland has been recovered and congestion is easing.”