Travel bosses across the country pledge suport to fundraiser to South Tyneside’s Manchester bomb attack victims

Travel industry bosses across the country have pledged their support to the families of a South Tyneside couple who killed in the Manchester bomb attack.

Graeme Brett, owner of Westoe Travel, where Chloe Rutherford worked, was invited to speak at the recent Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards.

Paying tribute...Graeme Brett

Chloe, 17 and her partner Liam Curry, 19, were killed when a suicide bomber struck at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

The prestigious event held at the Park Plaza Westminister in London was attended by almost 1,000 senior figures from the travel trade.

Mr Brett said: “It was a very emotional to speak in front of so many people and pay tribute to two wonderful people.

“There was total silence while I spoke and they played a video of Chloe singing ‘Somewhere Only we Know’ which Chloe’s family had kindly agreed could be played.

“I was greatly honoured to have been given the opportunity to pay tribute to Chloe and Liam and the support and applause for them was amazing.

“The organisers also asked those attending to pledge to support the efforts of Westoe Travel to raise money to support the families.”

Mr Brett, through his company, is hoping to raise £10,000 for the couple’s families with the support of colleagues in the travel industry and local businesses.

Together Forever The Big Prize Draw will run until the end of next month with winners drawn on August 31.

Prizes include: Return flights for two people to Dubai; A holiday for two to Bulgaria; A Michael Kors handbag; Holidays, hampers and shopping vouchers.

Tickets priced £5.00 are available from Westoe Travel, 120 Westoe Road, South Shields.

For more details visit www.togetherforeverthebigprizedraw.com/tickets.htm