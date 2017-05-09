Treble-winning South Shields FC can count on firm’s support ahead of Wembley date

An accountancy firm has proved South Shields FC can count on their support as Wembley fever continues to grip the town.

The Mariners are preparing to travel to London to take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase on Sunday, May 21.

I was born in Shields and have lived there all my life, and what the club is doing for the town is fantastic Elaine Spencer

With more than 12,000 fans expected to follow the team to the capital, businesses in South Tyneside have also been demonstrating their support.

Club sponsor 1st Cloud Accountants, which has an office in Maxwell Street, South Shields, has teamed up with next-door neighbour Car Electrical UK Ltd to prove their backing.

Large banners congratulating the Mariners on their successful season – with promotion and three trophies already secured – have been installed outside of the companies’ premises.

Elaine Spencer, manager of the South Shields 1st Cloud Accountants branch, has told of her excitement ahead of the Wembley trip.

She said: “We’ve sponsored the club with a board at the ground for a few years, and love supporting our local team.

“I was born in Shields and have lived there all my life, and what the club is doing for the town is fantastic.

“The whole town is totally behind the club for this huge match at Wembley.

“I think Shields is going to be empty that day.

“Everyone you talk to seems to be going to Wembley. It’s absolutely brilliant.”

Members of the branch regularly attend games, and Elaine has particularly fond memories of the trip to Guisborough Town last month, after which Shields lifted the Northern League championship trophy.

She added: “We went to the game at Guisborough and everyone was so friendly, and everyone was talking to everyone.

“It’s such a great family atmosphere at games, and it’s no wonder that lots of people are going and wanting to be a part of it.

“It gives you a bit of a lift. Everybody is so excited about it.

“Businesses are talking about the club and saying they want to show their support as well.

“There’s so much excitement surrounding the club and it’s great for the area.”