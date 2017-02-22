Tributes continue to pour in to long-serving former Jarrow MP Don Dixon

Tributes have continued to pour in for former long-serving Jarrow MP Don Dixon.

Lord Dixon died on Sunday aged 87.

Late Jarrow MP Don Dixon signs the Northern Region Low Pay Unit petition against low pay on the back of Bob Bolam from the unit in September 1989.

He had served as Jarrow’s MP between 1979 and 1997, and was leader of Jarrow Borough Council between 1963 and 1974

He was known by many as ‘Mr Jarrow’.

Tributes continue to be paid to him online.

On the Gazette’s Facebook page, Brian P Steele wrote: “Don was very proud to serve his beloved town as an MP.

He served his constituents well and won praise for his efforts across the political divide Brian P Steele

“He was a tireless campaigner for the Jarrow constituency.

“Don always focused on those issues which were close to his constituents, such as the plight of the local pits and shipyards.

“He served his constituents well and won praise for his efforts across the political divide.”

Julez Rutter added: “So sad. I remember he took a group of us from Hedworthfield comp for a tour of the Houses of Parliament.”

John Temple posted: “Sad news. RIP Mr Dixon.”

Ken Cowey said: “RIP Don, lovely man.”

Lord Dixon is survived by his wife Doreen, children Karen, Tony and Stewart, and four grandchildren.

Lorraine Houston wrote on Facebook: “Don and his wife were good friends of my mother. RIP Don, you worked hard.”

Marie Nicholson added: “RIP a true gentleman x”

Pat Bradbury posted: “A good man.”

Valerie Holloran said: “A lovely man x”

Bill Binks wrote: “God bless. A good friend of my late father George Binks. RIP.”

Lord Dixon lived in Jarrow and was succeeded as the town’s MP by Stephen Hepburn, who remains in office.

On Twitter, Gerald Humphries wrote: “A true working class MP Representing real working class values.”

Joe Rowland added: “RIP Lord Dixon of Jarra.”

Mr Hepburn had said earlier this week: “Don was a legend.

“He was a working class lad from Jarrow with just a basic education, and to rise through what we would call the political establishment the way he did was a fantastic achievement.

“He can only go down as a legend.

“He never forgot himself and lived in Jarrow all his life.

“He was a real man of the people and will be a huge miss.”