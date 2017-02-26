Tributes paid to Game of Thrones star and Britain's tallest man after he dies at 36

Game of Thrones giant Neil Fingleton, who was Britain's tallest man, has died at the age of 36.

Neil, 36, from Durham City, who stood just under 7ft 8in tall, is believed to have died on Saturday from heart failure.

The late Neil Fingleton.

The former American professional basketball player became a TV and film star and won a legion of fans for his portrayal of Mag the Mighty in hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

He also appeared in movies X-Men: First Class and Avengers: Age of Ultron and as The Fisher King in television's Doctor Who.

A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton, Britain's Tallest man, passed away on Saturday.

"Neil became Britain's Tallest man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener.

"Neil started off in basketball in the USA before becoming a actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the Game of Thrones.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."

Tributes have already poured in over social media.

Game Of Thrones fan Gary Windle Tweeted a picture of himself with the actor and wrote: "Rip to the giant that is Neil Fingleton, Mag the Mighty, Game of Thrones, rest in peace mate, gutted."

Paul Nilsen posted: "RIP Neil Fingleton - basketball player and GameOfThrones actor. Just 36-years-old. Thoughts with his family & friends (a Durham lad as well)."