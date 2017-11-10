Tributes paid to 'wonderful boy' Jak Fada after tragic death aged 10

Tributes have flooded in for South Shields youngster Jak Fada, who tragically died at the age of 10.

The Westoe Crown Primary School pupil passed away on Monday after suffering a ruptured heart artery.

Jak was a keen supporter of South Shields FC.

The football-mad boy, who played as a goalkeeper and was a huge South Shields FC fan, was described by mum Ashley Tomlin as "perfect in every way".

Ashley led the tributes to her beloved son, along with his school and the football club.

Hundreds more tributes have now been left by readers of the Gazette's Facebook page as the community comes to terms with the death of a "wonderful boy".

Tracy Hancock posted: "Absolutely tragic. I’m heartbroken for his mam and dad.

Jak was at Wembley in May to support South Shields FC on a day he described to his family as the best of his life.

"His granda will be looking after him. Well done to everyone helping this family.

"My daughter goes to Westoe Crown and they have handled this in such a respectful way.

"The Westoe Crown family are all so sad for all of Jak's family. Sleep tight little man."

Andrea N Andrew Evans added: "Devastating news, such a handsome lad, with an infectious smile.

"Thoughts with all the family and also Jak's school friends. This must be so hard for them to understand. God bless xxx"

Sean Haswell wrote: "What an awful few days for this family. Clearly this has affected the whole area too.

"Big up to SSFC though, looking after one of their own."

Anne Sebastenelli Wade said: "So so sorry, what a beautiful boy, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this so so sad time, RIP Jak xx"

Emma Capaldi posted: "My thoughts are with his family, so tragic. Something a parent should never have to go through. RIP Jak."

Leanne Blenkarn added: "Taken far too soon! Thoughts and condolences to Jak's family. RIP Jak."

Karen Forster Roff wrote: "Such a beautiful little boy, taken far too early. So very sorry for your loss x"

Rosie Hall posted: "Such a beautiful boy. Sending my love to his family, RIP bonny lad. Hope you are kicking the ball about in heaven xxx"

Vicki Hall said: "Such a tragic loss, a wonderful boy and a miss to all of his friends x x x x"

Cheryl Scott added: "What a gorgeous boy with a gorgeous smile. RIP little man, thinking of your family xxx"

Julie Summerson wrote: "How very sad, thinking of Jak's family and friends at this sad time xx"

Cheryl Bradley posted: "No words can comfort his family right now but this is truly devastating. What a beautiful boy 💙 RIP x"

Jean Jamieson said: "The world has lost a beautiful smile. What a gorgeous boy, so sorry."

Stevie Elliott added: "So sorry to hear the tragic news, RIP Jak. Deepest condolences to all the family."

Ann Wilkinson wrote: "Such a lovely looking young man. Thoughts are with his family. RIP young man x"