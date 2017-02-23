Tunnel firm boost for South Tyneside food bank

Charity champions at the Tyne Tunnel dug deep to help a local organisation

The Hebburn Helps food bank has been given £500 by the Tyne Tunnels Community fund - set up last year by TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels.

The food bank is run by local volunteers after being founded by local woman Jo Durkin.

It was originally based above her clothing alterations business, Sew and Stitch, but is is now located in the South Tyneside Early Excellence Children’s Centre, on Campbell Park Road, Hebburn.

It is run by a team of local volunteers including Jo, and Angie Comerford.

TT2 say The Tyne Tunnels Community fund helps it fulfil its responsibility to be a ‘good neighbour’ and was established to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the second crossing opening.

It also aims to establish a lasting legacy of supporting educational programmes.

Stu Sutton, Operations Manager at TT2 said: “At TT2 we are committed to helping the local community and Hebburn Helps is a perfect example of the kind of project we want to support, it is making a difference on Tyneside.

“It is great to be able to support a charitable initiative which started with one local resident having a good idea and has grown into a valuable local service.

Jo Durkin said: “I would like to thank TT2 and the Tyne Tunnels Community fund for this generous donation.

“It will go a long way in supporting families in Hebburn in need of our help.

“I would ask people in the local area to donate what they can to support people in desperate times.”

Hebburn Helps is open between 10pm and 4pm, Monday to Friday, and is in need of non-perishable food products, toiletries and small white goods.