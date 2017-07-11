Two appear in court after man found with injuries outside South Shields church

Two men are to appear at Newcastle Crown Court after an alleged attack outside a South Shields church.

A 59-year-old man was discovered in the grounds of St Hilda's Church in the Market Place in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Initial enquiries suggested the man may have fallen, however, subsequent information came to light that indicates the man was assaulted.

"He received treatment at South Tyneside General Hospital before discharging himself."

Khaled Hassan, 42, and Mark Liddle, 50, both of Beach Road, South Shields, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today, accused of theft from person. Hassan is also charged with wounding with intent.

No pleas were entered.

The charges against both men were adjourned to Newcastle Crown Court on August 8. Hassan was remanded in custody, while Liddle was granted conditional bail.