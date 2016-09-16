Two fined after failing to clear rubbish from yards in South Tyneside

Two South Tyneside residents have been fined after failing to clear rubbish from their yards.

Syed Shafiqul Bari was prosecuted by South Tyneside Council after a build-up of refuse at two properties he owns in Marshall Wallis Road, in South Shields.

The waste at Marlborough Street North

The fine came after he failed to comply with notices served under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

Bari pleaded guilty by post to the charge, and magistrates fined him a total of £200.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £800.40 and costs of £200 for both offences, as well as a victim surcharge of £20 in relation to the offence on Marshall Wallis Road.

Magistrates also fined Rebecca Daley, 27, now living at Willow Grange, in Jarrow, for also failing to comply with a notice served under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act while living at Marlborough Street North, in South Shields.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 compensation, as well as costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £20.

A spokesman for the council said: “It is both unhygienic and unsightly to leave rubbish lying around.

"There are obvious public health risks as waste can attract vermin.

“Prosecution is always a last resort but we are committed to keeping our borough clean and tidy and will take action against those who ignore our requests and fail to comply with the notices we serve against them.”

For further information about the ways waste can be safely and responsibly disposed of in South Tyneside, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling or call the council's Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000.