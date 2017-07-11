Two in court after man found with injuries outside South Shields church

A man is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court after an alleged attack outside a South Shields church.

A 59-year-old man was discovered in the grounds of St Hilda's Church in the Market Place in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Initial enquiries suggested the man may have fallen, however, subsequent information came to light that indicates the man was assaulted.

"He received treatment at South Tyneside General Hospital before discharging himself."

Khaled Hassan, 42, of Beach Road, South Shields has been charged with wounding with intent and theft from person.

He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today when he was remanded in custody and the case adjourned to the crown court on August 8. No pleas were entered.

Mark Liddle, 50, also of Beach Road, has been charged with theft from person and is also due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.