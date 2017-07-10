Two men arrested after man is assaulted in grounds of South Shields church

Two men have been questioned on suspicion of assault after man was attacked outside a church.

The men have been arrested after a 59-year-old man was assaulted.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday in the grounds of the St Hilda's Church in the Market Place in South Shields.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Initial enquiries suggested the man may have fallen however subsequent information came to light that indicates the man was assaulted.

"He received treatment at South Tyneside General Hospital before discharging himself."

Inquiries are on-going and any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 638 090717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.