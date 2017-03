Two people are currently trapped in their cars following a crash in South Shields.

Emergency services are on scene of the two vehicle crash which took place near the Tesco supermarket on the A194 in Simonside.

Emergency services on scene of a crash in South Shields.

Two crews from South Shields and one crew from Washington fire stations were called to the incident at 2pm today and are currently working to free the passengers.

The incident is ongoing.

More information to follow.

Emergency services on scene of a crash in South Shields.

Emergency services on scene of a crash in South Shields.