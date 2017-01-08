Two police officers taken to hospital after patrol cars collide

A police officer had to be cut free by firefighters after two patrols cars collided during a call out today.

Firecrews had to remove the roof of one of the cars to free the injured passenger.

The driver was able to get out of the car before the fire brigade arrived.

Both officers were taken to South Tyneside Hospital after the accident in New Road, Boldon Colliery, shortly after 2.30pm.

Two officers in the front car were able to free themselves without assistance from the fire brigade and were uninjured.

Witness George Hunter said the injured pair were travelling in the rear of two cars.

Mr Hunter said: "I was just getting the car out when two police cars came down here.

"One of the cars turned right to go up the back lane and the other car just went straight into the back."

Tyne and Wear fire brigade said eight firefighters from South Shields had been called to the scene.

The passenger was treated at the scene by a North East Ambulance Service crew before being taken to hospital with a suspected lower back injury. The second officer suffered a suspected broken arm.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 2.36pm, two police vehicles were involved in a collision on New Road in Boldon.

"Each vehicle had two officers inside and two officers have been taken to hospital.

"They are currently receiving treatment to non life-threatening injuries. The other two officers were uninjured.

"Both vehicles were responding to an incident at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

"Anyone who saw what happened is asked to ring 101 quoting reference number 535 08/01/17."

