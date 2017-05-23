Two South Shields youngsters still missing following Manchester blast

A pair of South Tyneside teenagers who went to the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester are still missing.

Friends Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both from South Shields, were at the concert and their frantic families are appealing for information about the pair.

It is thought their families have travelled down to Manchester to find them.

Little Mix, who have two band members from South Shields, are among those who are appealing for anyone with information on the teenagers to get in touch.

An explosion close to the Arena has claimed the lives of 19 people, while another 59 are injured.

Manchester's road and rail network has been placed on lockdown and Victoria Station will remain closed all day on today, Network Rail say.

A dedicated emergency hotline has been launched for those concerned about anyone who may have been in the area.

Greater Manchester Police said: “An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.”

The helpline number is 0161 856 9400.