Two year ban for driver who crashed into parked car

A drunk driver who crashed his car after drinking seven cans of lager has been banned from the road for two years.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Andrew Henderson, 34, crashed into a parked car after leaving his home in South Shields following a family argument.

Laura Johnson, prosecuting, said: “At about half past midnight a resident of Hayton Avenue became aware of a crash outside his house. There was a disturbance involving a neighbour and Henderson, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

“Police were called, and traced Henderson to his home using the address of the registered keeper of the vehicle. Henderson was clearly intoxicated when police arrived.

“He told them he had been stupid to drive after drinking.”

She added: “A test at the police station found he was three times the legal limit for driving.”

Henderson, of Russell Avenue, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol on April 21.

Val Bell, defending, said: “Mr Henderson is very remorseful for what he did. To diffuse an argument he thought it best to leave the house, and knows he should have gone on foot.

“Mr Henderson has sent flowers and a card to the owner of the parked car he hit.”

Magistrates banned Henderson for 24 months, imposed a nine-month community order of nine months and ordered him to pay £170 costs.