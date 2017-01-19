Tyne Tunnel single lane closures to be extended

Motorists are being warned of extended night time single lane closures inside the Tyne Tunnel.

The closures are to allow contractors to access to the tunnel to complete important routine inspections and repairs.

The works will start at 10pm and will result in additional single lane closures to the northbound tunnel.

North and southbound passage is still possible 24 hours per day.

Starting on January 30 the northbound tunnel in Jarrow will be subject to series of single lane closures from 10pm until 6am for three nights.

The from February 6 to 9 the same tunnel will once again be down to a single lane between 10pm and 6am.

These single lane closures are in addition to those which take place, year round, in the northbound tunnel on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 11pm to 6am and in the southbound tunnel on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 11pm to 6am.