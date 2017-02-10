Tyneside taxi driver angry at slope damage

A Tyneside taxi driver is gearing up for a battle with a major housing firm over a ramp which he claims has caused sever damage to his cab.

Ian Anderson, 24, was picking up customers at Temple Court, Temple Park Road, South Shields on January 23, when, he claims, his car was damaged by the edge of a steep slope at the entrance to the housing complex

Westoe Taxi driver Ian Anderson's car has been damaged by hump at Temple Green Court entrance

Mr Anderson claims that he was coming out of the car park when his car - a Mercedes-Benz E-Class - was damaged.

Mr Anderson, who drivbes for Westoe Taxis, says he has been told the damage will cost around £1,500 to fix, but Isos Group - which owns the site - said it has no plans to modify the entrance.

Me Anderson said: “I was picking up customers from the estate at about 8am when, on the way out of the car park, my car was damaged by going over the ramp.

“I drive for Westoe Taxis, but it is my vehicle and after getting it checked out at a garage I have been told that its going to cost around £1,500 to repair the damage to my exhaust and engine covers.

“My front bumper is also damaged. My customers said that it happenes quite frequently.”

Mr Anderson, from Aspen Place in South Shields, has contacted Isos Group to see if they would be able to compensated him for the damage.

He added: “It was the first time I had picked up from the estate but I won’t be going there again as a result of the damage.

“I am surprised to hear that there have not been any complaints about it, due to the amount of scratches there were in the road already. “I am going to be left out of pocket by this.”

A spokesman for the Isos Group, which is one of the North East’s leading social sector landlords, said: “This matter is currently being resolved by our insurers, and we are cooperating with them when required.

“We have not received other complaints about this location, and we do not have any current plans to modify the access into the car park at Temple Park Court.”