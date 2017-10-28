Unlicensed collectors claiming to support military charities moved on in South Shields

Military charities are warning people to be careful about who they donate money to after council bosses moved on unlicensed charity collectors in South Tyneside.

Collectors stopped members of the public in King Street on Tuesday, allegedly claiming to be raising money for armed forces charities.

As no street collection permit had been issued, the collectors were advised to cease collecting South Tyneside Council spokesman

After South Tyneside Council were alerted to their presence, they were found not to have the required permit, and so were moved on.

The police were also informed.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “As a result of an enquiry from a member of the public, a council officer visited King Street and spoke to the collectors.

“As no street collection permit had been issued, the collectors were advised to cease collecting.

“Advice was issued and the collectors then moved on.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “On Tuesday, police received a report of suspected unlicensed and unregistered charity collectors on King Street in South Shields.

“The council has been informed who will deal with any offences.”

The British Royal Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal launched on Thursday and will continue in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, November 12.

Funds raised from the appeal go to the Royal British Legion Benevolent Fund, which supports the armed forces community.

The legion have advised people who want to support the armed forces to back the appeal.

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion said: “If people would like to donate towards the armed forces community, we would encourage them to support the Poppy Appeal, which launched earlier this week.

“Our collectors are all over the region at the moment and all donations would be hugely appreciated.

“We are also accepting old pound coins, unlike most supermarkets and shops.”