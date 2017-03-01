Vacant Boldon village church to be transformed into new houses

A diusused village church is to be demolished to make way for three new homes.

Plans have been approved for Hedworth Lane Methodist Church, in Boldon Colliery, to be pulled down.

The church has been closed for almost three years with its last ever service being held on August 2014.

Sunderland-based Fitz Architects Limited submitted plans to South Tyneside Council, on behalf of client Paul Williams, and they’ve now been given the go-ahead to carry out the work.

Architect Craig Fitzakerly said: “This is the first church we have ever redeveloped.

“The building has been empty for a number of years and not used as a church for a while.

“We think this will be a positive move for the area.

“We will be creating high quality housing.”

The houses will each have five bedrooms and there will be a separate garage block.

Hedworth Lane Methodist Church was formed in 1967 following the merger of Boldon Colliery Park Wesleyan Methodist Church and Boldon Colliery Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel.

The conditions attached to the council’s planning permission include that works must be carried out within three years.

No construction or associated work or deliveries of materials can take place outside the hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturdays.

No work should be carried out on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

To view all of the latest approved planning applications, and those pending approval, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk.