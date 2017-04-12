Van transporting drugs found after men outside house raise suspicions

A van was found to be packed with cannabis plants after it first failed to stop for police.

At around 10.50am today police received a report of a group of males acting suspiciously outside an address on Stanhope Road in South Shields.

Concerns were first raised by men acting suspiciously outside a house in Stanhope Road in South Shields. Image copyright Google Maps.

Officers attended but the men had left the area in a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The vehicle was then located in Gateshead where it failed to stop for police before eventually being stopped by officers near to the Swan House roundabout in Newcastle.

Two men - aged 39 and 27 - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

A quantity of cannabis plants was also recovered by police and will be destroyed.