Victims of South Shields wartime air raid to be remembered

A devastating wartime bombing raid on South Shields is to be remembered at a special service to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, has teamed up with South Tyneside District Council and Father Chris Fuller, from St Hilda’s Church, to hold a memorial service to commemorate the event.

The aftermath of the wartime bombing raid on South Shields

The World War Two raid took place on the night of October 2, 1941, claiming the lives of 68 people and casuing serious injuries to 117 others.

The attack has been known as one of the heaviest and most sustained bombing raids to affect South Shields during the Second World War.

During this air raid, the riverside was particularly badly affected as well as the market place shelter in the town centre which sustained a direct hit from a bomb.

The death toll from the attack included civilians, an air raid warden, a special constable and a fireman.

The Rev Chris Fuller at St Hildas South Shields

Fire fighter Edward Broomhead, died in the incident on what was his first night of duty working for the National Fire Service as a messenger.

Station Manager Adrian Jackson, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was a landmark event in the history of South Shields, and we thought it was appropriate to mark the occasion with a service to pay tribute to the many people who died and suffered as a result of the bombing raid.”

The service will be held at 2pm on Sunday October 2 at St. Hilda’s Church, Market Place, South Shields, followed by refreshments.

Members of the public are invited to join representatives of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Council to remember this significant event and pay respect to those who lost their lives.

St Hilda's Church, South Shields. Picture: TOM BANKS

Father Fuller said he hopes members of the community will come along to the service. He said: “I just think that is is so important that we remember something like this, as it left such a mark on the town and in the minds of lots of people.”