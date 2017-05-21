Victory parade involving open-top bus is set to be held to celebrate Wembley win

A victory parade involving an open-top bus is set to be held in South Shields to celebrate the amazing FA Vase trophy win.

South Tyneside Council and South Shields FC are working together to arrange the celebration.

The new Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French.

Council chiefs say the details are still being discussed and the date, time and route are yet to be finalised.

But bosses say it will be held in South Shields and an open-top bus will bhe involved in the celebration.

It comes as the new Mayor of South Tyneside has praised South Shields FC following their amazing win.

South Shields won the FA Vase after beating Cleethorpes Town 4-0 at Wembley with goals from Carl Finnigan, Dillon Morse and two from David Foley, putting the icing on the cake of a trophy-laden campaign.

Thousands of fans made the trip to the capital to celebrate the milestone and the club has now won praise from civic chiefs.

As well as winning priase from the Mayor, South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, who attended the game said she is ‘especially proud of the town’ after the win.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion, ‘it’s time for them to bask in the glory of their success and soak up the great atmosphere they’ve brought to the town’.

She added: “What a remarkable achievement!

“The team must be absolutely thrilled, as are the thousands of supporters who have cheered them along on their fantastic journey this season.

“To play at Wembley is every footballer’s dream and the FA Vase final is an experience the team will remember for the rest of their lives.

“Now I think it’s time for them to bask in the glory of their success and soak up the great atmosphere they’ve brought to the town.”

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said: “It was fantastic to be at Wembley with the amazing crowds.

“Huge congratulations to Geoff Thompson the team and all the back room staff.

“I’m always proud of Shields but especially proud today.”