Virgin Trains East Coast services delayed due to track fault

Passengers travelling with Virgin Trains East Coast are facing disruption today due to an earlier track fault.

Virgin Trains East Coast have confirmed that services between Darlington and Durham could be delayed today, due to an issue with the track.

The line has since reopened but speed restrictions are in places causing passengers to suffer a few delays with services.

Passengers are advised to check with the train provider before travelling.

Further information can be found at: www.virgintrainseastcoast.com