Volunteer call for walk leaders after funding boost from South Tyneside supermarket

A supermarket giant has helped a walking group bag a funding boost after they were chosen as a beneficiary of a cheque for £2,000.

Walking Works Wonders provides a programme of weekly walks in South Tyneside to help people to boost their fitness.

The cash, donated by Tesco through its Bags of Help scheme, will be put towards buying much needed supplies and first aid kits.

It will also help walk leaders to receive first aid training as well as help in the recruitment and training of future volunteer walk leaders.

The scheme was created more than 10 years ago and is run by environmental charity Groundwork.

Sarah Atchison, Groundwork health and wellbeing coordinator, said “Thanks to the funding we have been awarded by Bags of Help we will be able to recruit more walk leaders, which means we will be able to offer more walks for people to enjoy.

“Walking is great form of exercise for all ages and abilities.

“By walking regularly you can improve your circulation and increase metabolism and reduce the risk of heart disease. It’s also fantastic for mental health as walking releases endorphins which improve your mood and reduces stress and anxiety.”

Walk Leader training will be taking place on August 31 at The Eco Centre, Hebburn.

It is free of charge to attend and open to anyone over the aged of 18.

For more information call Sarah Atchison on 0191 428 1144 or email sarah.atchison@groundwork.org.uk

For details on Walking Works Wonders go to www.groundwork.org.uk/stan