Volunteers bid to set up mental health support charity in South Tyneside

A new mental health support group in South Tyneside is bidding for charity status.

Talking Angels, which based in South Shields, are fundraising and a recent event at the White Horse Pub helped raise £2,391 to pay for volunteers training but they need to raise £5,000 to be acknowledged as a charity.

The Talking Angels fun day

The organisation has evoled from a group called Cliff Angels, which was founded by Kirk Wilson after he witnessed a teenager fall from the cliffs at South Shields and wanted to do someting to help people who felt depressed and suicidal.

The group aims to offer support for various problems and act as a safety net for people waiting for appointments with professionals.

With the cash, the group hope to establish a centre and safe haven where people can go to chat about their issues, have a cup of coffee and relax.

Stephanie Brown, chairwoman of Talking Angles, said: “The fundraising event was a huge success, we had live music, bucking bronco, bouncy castle, the TA, police, fire engine an ambulance, huge tombola, a raffle and various stalls.

“By being proactive we are hoping this will help relieve pressure on doctors and emergency services as much as we can and help as many as we can who are suffering social isolation which can lead to depression and suicidal thought.”

She added: “We are here to support people with whatever is troubling them by listening, talking and signposting.”

“It will be an open friendly hub, where our volunteers will welcome and chat, there’ll be a snug area to recharge batteries and where our wellbeing workshops will be held.

“Once up and running, we will arrange nights where motivational speakers, meditation tutors will come in.”

The group’s next buddy night is a bowling night at Dunes, South Shields, at 6:30pm tomorrow.

To contact Talking Angels, email info@talkingangels.co.uk or through them throughFacebook.