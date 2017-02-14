Volunteers sought to help historic landmark shine

Volunteers are being sought to help an historic South Tyneside landmark shine

The National Trust team at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas have issued an open invitation to coffee and an informal chat between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, February 21, to find out more about getting involved.

Souter conservation volunteer Kate Devlin cleaning an historic lamp.

Volunteer roles are available both indoors and out, to suit all kinds of interests, for those willing to give the gift of their time.

New roles this year include raffle ticket sellers - a key to helping vital fundraising - as well as conservation cleaners, who will be getting behind the scenes to help keep the historic lighthouse in peak condition.

Anyone who fancies themselves as a lighthouse guide, would like to lend a hand at events, is a keen gardener or loves the great outdoors, or would enjoy working in a shop or café, can get involved.

Whether a wildlife lover or a people person, they can help the National Trust look after this special place.

Souter conservation volunteers polishing the lighthouse staircase.

No experience is necessary to become a volunteer, as some spare time and enthusiasm are all that is needed.

the site's visitor welcome and retail manager, Vicki Johnson, said: “We couldn’t keep Souter open and look after it the way we do without the help of volunteers.

"Like all National Trust places, we rely on them in everything we do; they could be doing almost anything - helping visitors enjoy their day or working with the rangers in the wildlife garden.

"We’re a friendly team here, some volunteers have been with us for years.

"I’d say volunteering is a brilliant way of meeting new people, learning new skills and getting to know fantastic places like Souter really well.

"People do it for all sorts of reasons. For some it’s a way of giving back to a good cause, others are looking for work experience or something to put on a CV. Whatever the reason, we’re always glad to welcome new faces.”

For further details about volunteering, visit Souter Lighthouse at the drop-in, or call 529 3161.