Vote: When should you take your Christmas decorations down?

2016 is drawing to a close and the big day has been and gone - but when will you be giving in and taking down the Christmas decorations?

The fun is almost over and you'll soon be heading back to work (or, like us, you might be there already!) - but is there a right time to get rid of the tree? We've taken a look at some of the popular options - and we want to know what you make of them. Which one will you be going for?

If you want to know the reasons behind some of the choices, we've taken a look at the history ...

Twelfth Night

Once a big celebration on January 5, this has been the traditional time for taking down Christmas decorations since Victorian times. Leaving them up after that date is thought to bring back luck - though some say you avoid suffering ill fortune if you then keep them up until Shrove Tuesday (or even until the following Christmas, according to some superstitions).

Twelfth Day of Christmas

The Feast of Epiphany (January 6 - the day following Twelfth Night), on which date the three wise men are said to have arrived at the stable where Jesus was born. Many people have adopted January 6 as a good marker, and often people take January 6 to be Twelfth Night.

February 2

This does seem like an excessively long period of time, but until the 19th Century, people would keep their traditional evergreen decorations up until Candlemas Day on February 2, 40 days after the birth of Jesus, which officially marked the end of the the Christmas season.

New Year's Day

In an age where trees appear from the end of October, many people get fed up with Christmas clutter and can't wait to sweep the house clear of them. New Year's Day is traditionally a new beginning, so this is a good day if you've become fed up with festivities and want to begin the new year.

The day you go back to work - or the night before

Let's face it, these days the celebrations are over once you go back to work Many people find coming home to a houseful of Christmas decorations a bit of a depressing reminder of the holiday that is now over, so taking down the tree, lights and wreaths a bit earlier than usual can be an appealing idea.

