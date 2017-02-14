Walkers set to put best foot forward for charity

People in South Tyneside have been urged to put their best foot forward to help a local charity.

St Clare’s Hospice, in Primrose Terrace, Jarrow, is holding a sponsored walk on Saturday, March 25.

In response to feedback from that event, our supporters told us they’d like to take on a coastal route which we thought was a great idea Vanessa Middleton

It will see participants walk six miles along the coast from South Shields to Seaburn at sunset.

The event will be a Part of your Heart remembrance walk, with those taking part to be given a wooden heart to carry.

The heart will be in honour of the person each participant is completing the walk in memory of.

At the end, the hearts will be place in a picture frame, which will be displayed at St Clare’s Hospice.

Vanessa Middleton, fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “The Part of your Heart Walk is our first in-memory walk remembering loved ones who can no longer be with us.

“We used to hold a Midnight Walk for many years, but that event was ladies only and had started to lose its popularity.

“In response to feedback from that event, our supporters told us they’d like to take on a coastal route which we thought was a great idea.

“This event is also open to everyone over the age of 12 and enables more people to take part.”

The walk will start at the New Crown Hotel, on Mowbray Road, South Shields, and finish at the Marriot Hotel, Seaburn.

Registration costs £15 per person, and those aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you are interested in taking part, contact St Clare’s Hospice’s fundraising department on 0191 529 7111 or email fundraising@stclareshospice.co.uk.