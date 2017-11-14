Warning after death of man from suspected drugs overdose

Police are issuing a drugs warning to the public following the death of a man from a suspected ecstasy overdose.

At around 3am on Tuesday morning, emergency services were called to an address on Foxhomes, in Jarrow, after a 22-year-old man became unwell.

Officers attended the address and were told that the man was believed to have taken ecstasy.

He was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics but sadly later passed away in hospital.

Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time and enquiries are now ongoing into his death.

A post mortem is due to take place later today but officers do want to warn the public about the pills and their potential danger.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: "Inquiries to establish the exact cause of death are ongoing but we do want to warn people against taking these pills.

"They are bright orange and quite distinctive. If anyone is offered them, or has them in their possession, then we would encourage them to hand them in to police.

"If anyone has any information about who has supplied the drugs in question then we would also encourage them to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

In line with the procedure when there is police contact prior to a death, Northumbria Police have referred the investigation to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone who has information about the drugs should still contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 68 14/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has taken these pills and needs emergency medical attention should always call 999.