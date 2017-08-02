Washington man completes epic cycle challenge in aid of Marie Curie

A Washington man has completed an epic cycling challenge across Central America in aid of Marie Curie.

John Beston, 50, embarked on a 390km cycle from Nicaragua to Costa Rica to raise £5,180 for the cancer charity.

Mr Beston said he inspired to take on the five day challenge by his wife Lynn, who works as a Clinical Nurse Manager for the Marie Curie Nursing Service.

He said: “This was the hardest thing I have ever done both mentally and physically, but to put into perspective, the gruelling challenge that I faced was nothing in comparison to the challenges faced by the people I rode for that are desperately in need of Marie Curie Support.

“I am inspired every day by Lynn and what her team does for people living with a terminal illness.

“She loves working for Marie Curie and is so passionate about the care and support they provide.

“She works incredibly hard so I took on the challenge for her, I wanted her to know how proud I am of what she does.”

John had just six months to prepare for the challenge after signing up back in July 2016.

During the experience he conquered huge inclines, rough terrain and white-knuckle descents in temperature exceeding 38 degrees taking him past Nicaragua’s lakes and beaches and around Costa Rica’s volcanoes and National Park.

He continued: “I’m over the moon with how much we raised, my original target was £3,640, but in total we achieved £5,180 in such a short space of time.

“Our friends and family did so much to support us and I simply couldn’t have done it without them, the support that I had from Lynn, and everyone involved at our charity fundraising evening at The Ship pub in Eighton Banks was just overwhelming and it was a very much heartfelt event.

“The ride was an experience I will never forget.

“It was life changing.

“The group bonded straight away and I left with unforgettable memories and friends for life.

“The money we have raised will make a huge difference to people’s lives so the challenges and fundraising won’t stop there.”