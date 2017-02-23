Watch as Sunderland AFC fans meet new signings ahead of crucial Everton game

Excited Sunderland fans braved the rain for the chance to meet the club's latest signings.

Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson and Joleon Lescott were at the club shop at the Stadium of Light, today, to meet fans and pose for pictures.

New Sunderland AFC player signing session. Players from left Darron Gibson, Joleon Lescott and Bryan Oviedo

They were greeted by hundreds of people of all ages who had gathered at the home of the Black Cats for the chance to see the players up close.

It follows fans being invited to an open training session on Monday, where more than 9,000 supporters watched on as manager David Moyes put his players through their paces.

Among the fans was seven-year-old Jeorg Gatt, from Hebburn.

He said: "I've come to see the new players. It's really good and I was really excited when I got to the front. I've got my programme signed. I'm a big Sunderland fan, since my dad died.

Sunderland fans gather at the Stadium of Light to meet the club's latest signings.

"It's really good they come out to see us."

Sunderland fan Mick Dron, from South Shields, was at the Stadium of Light with his step-grandson Noel Green, seven.

He said: "We've come to see the new signing and we hope that Sunderland do well on Saturday against Everton as we need the three points.

"Having thse new players can only help the team to get better and we hope they can produce it on Saturday.

New Sunderland AFC player signing session. David Hindmarsh, 14

"It's a good thing for the community, what they are doing at the club, they should do things like this more often."

Noel added: "I was very excited to come here. The players are going to be really good in Sudnerland."

George Aspin, nine, from South Shields, said: "They are good players and they are going to help Sunderland. I've brought a football and my programme for them to sign.

"I like Oviedo, I just think he is the best adn they are going to help Sunderland stay out of the relegation zone."