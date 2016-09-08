Watch battling Bradley practice his 'One Bradley Lowery' chant ahead of Sunderland match

Brave Bradley is looking forward to Monday's Sunderland match and has already started practicing the chant fans will sing in his honour.

Despite undergoing gruelling chemotherapy as he fights neuroblastoma for a second time, the Blackhall youngster is remaining positive and is thrilled Sunderland AFC fans will chant "One Bradley Lowery" at their next game.

In this touching video the five-year-old sings the song ahead of his favourite team's home game against Everton on Monday.

On Twitter mum Gemma Lowery said the family enjoyed singing the chant with Bradley.

She said: "I had a lot of laughs getting Brad to sing this as he kept getting muddled."

The battling schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is receiving chemotherapy and had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

The chant is the latest effort in a campaign to raise funds to pay for his life-saving treatment in America.

Organised by loyal Sunderland supporters Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray, the pair hope to get all of the fans chanting "One Bradley Lowery" during the fifth minute of the game, to reference the age of the youngster.

Meanwhile, Sunderland fans and members of the community are continuing to get behind Bradley.

Here are your messages of support to the Blackhall youngster:



Allen Stewart: "Good luck Bradley."

Chip Carver: "Keep fighting fella."

Carol Wood: "Brilliant x x."

Carolyn Armstrong: "Keep fighting Bradley xxx."

Sylvia Weetman: "Good luck Bradley, beautiful brave boy. I am praying for you x."

Neil Wearmouth :"Keep fighting little man!"

Aiden Elliott: "Come on SAFC players lets donate. Sooner the better. "

Kayleigh Gra: "Defo got to join in the chant."

Paul Lewis:"Good luck Bradley."

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight



