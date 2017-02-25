Watch brave Bradley Lowery's big moment as he leads Sunderland out at Everton

What a day for battling Bradley Lowery as he was roared on to the pitch before Sunderland's match at Everton.

Sunderland superfan Bradley, five, of Blackhall, near Hartlepool, has won the hearts of the nation in his fight against cancer and was greeted by applause from all sides of Goodison Park as he appeared in the arms of hero Jermain Defoe before kick-off.

Bradley meets Everton's players before yesterday's game.

Bradley led Everton out at Goodison Park earlier in the season after winning the club's heart when he was mascot at the Stadium of Light in September for the sides' first clash of the season.

The five-year-old's battle against the illness has attracted wellwishers across the world with more than £700,000 raised to help fund treatment for him.

Bradley has just completed two rounds of anitbody therapy in his fight against neuroblastoma cancer with anxious parents Gemma and Carl expecting the results of a bone marrow biopsy soon.

Now watch Bradley on the pitch with his proud dad

