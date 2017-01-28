WATCH: Ex-Sunderland star Julio Arca scores 40-yard stunner for South Shields

Julio Arca scored a 40-yard stunner for South Shields as they progressed into the last eight of the FA Vase.

Arca put the icing on the cake for the Mariners as they ran out 5-2 winners in Southampton against Team Solent with a cracking chip, which you can watch in this clip.

Alex Nicholson had put Shields ahead before Jim Orvis netted for the home side from close range.

On the stroke of half-time Solent were awarded a penalty, but Waller Jassen stepped up to strike it off the post.

After the break, Ellis White turned a cross into his own net, before David Foley made it 3-1 with a clinical finish.

Substitute Carl Finnigan made it 4-2 before a Patrick Nolan effort reduced the arrears and left nerves jangling into the final minutes.

But Arca's touch of class in added time, chipping the keeper from just inside his own half, sealed the win. Watch the goal in the clip above.