Watch: Picture slideshow and your memories of Sunderland's FA Cup final against Liverpool

This week marks a quarter of a century since Sunderland's last FA Cup final appearance.

While the game itself ended in a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, losing was no disgrace for Malcolm Crosby's side as they were a league below their opponents at the time in the old Division Two.

The score doesn't tell the full story about Sunderland's achievement in actually getting to the final.

They had also surpassed expectations by memorably defeating top flight sides West Ham United, Chelsea and Norwich City on their way to Wembley.

Here is a selection of your memories of both the cup run and the May 9 final itself in response to our Facebook post.

Bill Walton wrote: "I was at university for the final so my dad queued up for tickets.

"The game itself was a damp squib but I was sat next to Liverpool fans and it was a great atmosphere.

"Remember being amazed that Wembley only had wooden benches. Would love to go to the new Wembley to compare."

Christian Wilton-King added: "I remember being at the replay against Chelsea (2-1) at Roker Park and when that second goal went in we were all (total strangers) hugging each other like we'd won the jackpot. Bloody amazing, loved it."

Rob Irving remembered: "Dancing on the tables in the Green Man up the road from Wembley singing with the Scousers soaked through in my Hummel shell suit....50 per cent rain 50 per

cent lager...memories like that don't come often enough with our club unfortunately but I'll never forget that one!!"

David Smith said: "John Byrne. Like I think he scored in every round but the final like.where we lost 2-0 like and every time John Byrne was interviewed as the rounds went on like I

couldn't help noticing he said 'like' after every sentence."

Neil Emslie added: "In the Spotty Dog pub in Willesden Green before the game which has the 73 cup final video on then after the game in London we took over with not a Scouser in

sight."

Alan Crompton said: "Great weekend, let down at Wembley again."

Gary Innes commented: "Met Charlie Hurley at Wembley. Still got the programme he signed."

Graeme Murphy said: "I remember getting soaked in the morning making my lucky jumper knitted by my nan weigh like chainmail!"

Liz Curtis added: "Standing in Woolworths doorway, in Fawcett Street, waiting for the homecoming with our flags."

Anthony Blacker wrote: "Remember watching the Chelsea replay in a pub in Barnet and almost being thrown out for celebrating."

Denise Low said: "Rained all day in London."

Stephen Harrison simply said: "Trying to get a ticket."

We hope you did, Stephen, and thanks to everyone for all the memories. They are just the ticket.

Or put it another way, David Smith, we like them....like.