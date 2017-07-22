Watch: Red Arrows brighten up Saturday afternoon at Sunderland International Airshow

Have your say

The weather forecasters called it right and the legendary Red Arrows were spot on too.

After early performances were cancelled because of the gloomy morning weather, the patience of spectators at Sunderland International Airshow was rewarded in the afternoon.

Thanks to Sue Fowler for this vivid picture of the Red Arrows at Saturday's Sunderland International Airshow.

Entertainment ended with another appearance by the Red Arrows.

The RAF's acrobatic display team thundered overhead at speeds of over 500mph before performing a series of exciting moves in front of thousands of people who braved the weather out.

Two jets also made a huge heart in the sky from their smoke in tribute to South Shields teenagers Liam Curry, 19, and sweetheart Chloe Rutherford, 17, who lost their lives in May's Manchester terrorist attack.

Squadron Leader Mike Ling said: "We love the airshow, the bay here is great, almost like an amphitheatre, with thousands of people.

"The arrows are always very popular with the crowd who are always brilliant.

"The British public love a bit or red, white and blue and the best of the RAF.

Watch: Flying start to afternoon after misty morning

Watch: Red Arrows tribute to Bradley Lowery

Weather dampens start to Saturday's programme

Watch: Slidewhow of reader airshow pictures